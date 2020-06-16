Couple in viral video issue apologies to San Francisco homeowner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco businesswoman is facing strong backlash after she questioned a homeowner who was using chalk to write “Black Lives Matter” in front of his home.

KRON4 spoke with the homeowner about the incident and what has happened since.

James Juanillo sharing with me his thoughts on that video he posted on Twitter that has blown up getting retweeted thousands of times.

The woman in the video is now apologizing.

It all started a few days ago when Juanillo was using chalk to write Black Lives Matter in front of his home, however, a woman identified as Lisa Alexander and her husband Robert questioned his actions.

Juanillo says he didn’t elaborate, telling Lisa that he lived at the home. He didn’t think it was necessary to explain himself at his residence where he had lived since 2002.

Lisa told him she planned to call the police and she did.

“They came by, and then they left, because they know me,” Juanillo said.

Alexander, the CEO of LaFace Skincare, has since been dropped by a beauty subscription box service and issued this statement: “When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did.”

Juanillo says that they plan to speak and hope it leads to other conversations.

Latest Stories: