Couple met on BART train, now engaged after surprise proposal at Pleasant Hill station

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — It’s a story fit for the movies.

A Bay Area couple found love during a chance encounter on a train — and since then, they haven’t looked back.

The two strangers met at a San Francisco BART station more than a year ago — and last month, that serendipitous meeting led to a surprise marriage proposal on an East Bay train platform.

In a Facebook post, Anuja KC said she and her now-fiance, Amit Patel, met at the Civic Center BART station — and over the course of a few months, they continued to run into each other again at different stations.

Fast forward to Nov. 16, Anuja was surprised with a marriage proposal on the platform at the Pleasant Hill station.

She said in a Facebook post, “We started dating and there was no looking back.”

BART even chimed in on the proposal, congratulating the couple on Twitter.

Congrats and all our best wishes to Amit and Anuja, who met on BART and proposed to each other last month on BART!



They first met at Civic Center Station 2 years ago, kept running into each other on the trains, went on a date and the rest was history! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ehph6R1qGv — SFBART (@SFBART) December 6, 2019

In honor of how they met, the couple took engagement photos at the station with the train platform and station map as a backdrop.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first instance of romance on BART.

In July, a couple and their wedding party took a BART train to their nuptials in Oakland.

Meet Laura and Jeremy, who took BART to their wedding in Oakland on Saturday! They took the Dublin line train from Powell to Lake Merritt with the groomsmen and bridesmaids aboard.



Congrats on your marriage, from your friendly local transit agency! 🎊🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/lSZPSLHVGH — SFBART (@SFBART) July 15, 2019

Photos Courtesy: Dasha Neith Photography