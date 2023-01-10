SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A couple were rescued from a car on Tuesday after a tree and a live wire came down on their car, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The sunroof window on the vehicle was blown out with an additional electrical arc on the corner of the driver’s side window/side view mirror.

The couple remained in their vehicle awaiting rescue, “essentially saving their lives,” SFFD said in the tweet.

Photos accompanying the tweet showed a large tree on the edge of the park downed across the road. The couple’s car, a white four-door crossover, appeared relatively undamaged, apart from the blown out sunroof window.

The incident was one of several incidents of downed trees that have occurred in the past several days as a series of storms continues to pound the Bay Area.