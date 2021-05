SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A couple got stranded on a small island in San Leandro after a high tide.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the two were taking photos of a sunset on Monday near the San Leandro Marina. Officials said the couple didn’t realize the tide came in so fast.

Crews were sent to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to get the couple safely back to shore.