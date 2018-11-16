Couple survives third-degree burns in deadly Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO (KRON) - Many evacuees who survived the deadly Camp Fire were badly injured, some with burns covering half of their bodies.
KRON4's Justine Waldman visited the Regional Burn Center at UC Davis where she spoke with survivors who barely made it out.
Paul and Suzie Ernest managed to escape but now the couple has third-degree burns all over their bodies.
Paul used his body to protect Suzie as the flames spread over them. The victims told Justine, that their pants and shoes melted off as they got out.
There are 12 Camp Fire victims being treated at Shriners Hospital and UC Davis's burn center in Sacramento, considered the top burn unit in the country.
Doctor David Greenhalgh, head of the burn center, said most Camp Fire patients had 20% to 50% of their bodies burned, with most injuries to their faces and hands.
"Either they got out or they didn't get out, unfortunately," Greenhalgh said. " So people with the big burns didn't get here in time so unfortunately, they passed away."
The oldest patient is 103 years old and so far, no children have arrived, in part, because Paradise is a popular retirement community.
For the first time ever, a few adults were treated in a pediatric unit.
The last major burn disaster was in 2017 during the North Bay fires.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Keys to the Game: Raiders vs. Cardinals
- Keys to the Game: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
- INTERVIEW: Medical community responds to NRA 'stay in your lane' tweet
- Good Samaritan pays man's $367 bill at Target
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.