Couples react to pope’s support for same-sex civil unions

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – With a few words, Pope Francis has likely made a major impact.

In a new documentary about him that premiered Wednesday, the pontiff said:

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God. You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

He had previously endorsed same-sex civil unions back when he was Archbishop but his most recent words make him the first pope to ever do so.

“It’s huge, let me rephrase, this could be huge,” John Lewis said.

John Lewis and his husband Stuart Gafney have been fighting for marriage equality since they tied the knot the first time in 2004.

While they would have preferred the pope specifically endorsed same-sex marriage, rather than civil unions, they say it’s a big step forward.

“Considering the influence of the pope and the Catholic Church, all around the world, on every continent but more than anything, today I’m thinking of gay Catholic youth who might be struggling to come out in their families and their churches. And the difference if this could make it a real people’s lives that are loving relationships are being recognized this way,” Stuart Gafney said.

Another Pacifica couple who are also practicing Catholics got married in 2014 flanked by their twin sons.

They hope the pope’s words will trickle down to others in the Catholic Church who are less accepting of gay and lesbian couples.

“I grew up as a Catholic so it is really big, it’s a big step forward for him to be thinking that way,” Shirley Tan Mercado said.

“And I think that will change also all the priests that we have in the Catholic Church because before we are being ostracized also,” Jay Mercado said.

The pope’s words don’t mean that gay couples should start planning for a big church wedding anytime soon.

In a statement, the Archibishop of the San Francisco Archdiocese says:

“In our bishops region’s audience with Pope Francis last January during our ad limina visit (the visit diocesan bishops make every five years to the Vatican), the topic of civil unions came up in conversation. The Holy Father clearly differentiated between a civil arrangement which accords mutual benefits to two people and marriage. The former, he said, can in no way be equated to marriage, which remains unique. “I would add that a civil union of this type (one which is not equated to marriage) should be as inclusive as possible, and not be restricted to two people of the same sex in a presumed sexual relationship. There is no reason, for example, why a brother and a sister, both of whom are unmarried and support each other, should not have access to these kinds of benefits. Marriage is unique because it is the only institution that connects children to their mothers and fathers, and therefore is presumed to be a sexual relationship. Indeed, the sexual relationship that marriage is presumed to involve is the only kind by which children are naturally made. The nature of marriage, the place of sex within a virtuous life, these great teachings of the Church come to us from God, are illuminated by reason, and do not change.” Archbishop Cordileone

