SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them.

“It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park.

Imus and six other plaintiffs who live at Columbus Park filed a complaint to stop the destruction of motor homes, and over concerns they’ll have nowhere to go.

Scott Largent, a homeless advocate, lived there too, but now he has permanent housing. He says the city needs a better plan for housing the unhoused.

“There is no room for them, so they have to come back to that area. That’s what I have been noticing is happening, new camps popping up along sidewalks, new people showing up to the ball field there,” he said.

The restraining order will remain in place until Nov. 29. In the meantime, the court will hear from people like Imus, other activists, and the City of San Jose. Then they will decide if the camp will be extended or cleared.