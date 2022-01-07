Court documents reveal chilling details in Milpitas homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Chilling details of a horrific Milpitas homicide were revealed in a police arrest report filed in court by prosecutors this week.

The accused killer is Anthony Jon Juco, 42, of San Jose. Police said Juco turned homicidal after seeing TikTok videos showing his ex-girlfriend was in a new dating relationship.

Christina Raymond, 35, was brutally stabbed to death just a few yards away from the Milpitas police station on Jan. 2, investigators said.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Raymond was celebrating a new chapter in her life. She shared her joy on social media with TikTok videos that included her new boyfriend, Lannart Persson.

“She was a very sweet woman. You know when you know it’s ‘the one.’ She was the one to me,” Persson told KRON4.

Hours after the TikTok video was posted, Juco began sending death threats to Raymond, including one message stating “187,” the California penal code for homicide, Milpitas Police Department Sgt. Francisco Sanchez wrote in his arrest report.

Anthony Jon Juco (California Dept. of Justice)

On Jan. 2 at 11 a.m., Raymond was driving in Milpitas when she realized her ex-boyfriend was trailing her in his car.

“Raymond called Lennart Persson and told him she was being followed by Anthony Juco,” Sanchez wrote.

Persson told his girlfriend to drive directly to the Milpitas police station and sent her the police station’s address. City surveillance cameras recorded Raymond’s car being closely followed by Juco’s car.

The victim thought she parked in the police station’s parking lot, but she was on the wrong side of the building. Instead, Raymond parked in the city’s public works lot.

She then called her ex-boyfriend’s stepmother, Renet Juco, according to the arrest report.

“Renet Juco instructed Christina not to get out of her vehicle. Their conversation then somehow switched over to Facetime live video feed, but the screen went dark as if the phone was dropped,” Sanchez wrote.

The stepmother could hear scuffling and Raymond screaming “Stop! Get out of here, leave me alone! Stop!”

After a brief silence, Anthony Juco could be heard saying, “I’m sorry,” according to the arrest report.

Raymond was stabbed 29 times, Sanchez wrote. The killer fled the area in the victim’s Toyota Camry with her body in the backseat, police said.

Anthony Juco’s father was with Renet Juco and called his son.

“Anthony Juco said, ‘I’m sorry dad, it’s done,'” Sanchez wrote.

Anthony Juco drove to a McDonald’s restaurant, where he met his father and biological mother, Simona Atondo, in the parking lot. They saw Raymond’s lifeless body in the backseat, according to the arrest report.

His father, “Jesse Juco, saw blood on Anthony’s hands. He saw a knife on the dashboard of the Toyota. Jesse Juco reached into the Toyota, removed the keys, and took the knife,” Sanchez wrote.

The parents were with their son for 24 minutes in the McDonald’s parking lot. “At no time within that timeframe did Simona Atondo or Jesse Juco check on the victim’s vital signs, render first aid, or call for police assistance,” Sanchez wrote.

Meanwhile, the victim’s boyfriend checked on Raymond’s whereabouts to make sure she was OK. Her cellphone showed she was at the McDonald’s on North Milpitas Boulevard, not the police station. Persson called Raymond, but she didn’t answer.

Persson called 911 and asked for police to check on her.

Moments before officers arrived at the McDonald’s, Atondo got the victim’s car keys back and gave her son the keys.

Arriving officers saw blood on the Toyota and ordered Anthony Juco to “stop,” according to the arrest report.

Anthony Juco sped off, police said. He drove down Kato Road in Fremont with officers in pursuit until he crashed.

“Officers conducted a high-risk felony car stop and witnessed erratic movements from Anthony Juco. The movements appeared to be jabbing motions toward his body,” Sanchez wrote.

Paramedics took the victim’s body out of her car. She was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m.

Anthony Juco was arrested on suspicion of homicide. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered from the crash and self-inflicted stab wounds, according to police.

Investigators at the crime scene, just yards away from their own police station, found a blood trail that indicted Raymond attempted to stagger toward the police station as she was being attacked.

Simona Atondo was arrested on suspicion of helping her son flee from police after the murder.

The victim’s friends and family mourned her death at a candlelight vigil held on Thursday night.

Anthony Juco was slated to make his first court appearance Friday.