(KRON) — The City of San Francisco must now offer a warrant to tow cars that are legally parked with five or more parking tickets.

A court found the city in violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures by requiring warrants. The nonprofit, Coalition on Homelessness, filed an appeal against the city over its towing practices. They claim the city targeted low-income communities.

A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office said they are disappointed with the decision arguing that towing helps keep San Francisco’s streets safer.