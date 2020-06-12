Covered California continues to see a rise in enrollment numbers amid COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, agents help sign people up for insurance through the Covered California exchange at their storefront on Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach, Calif. More than 130,000 people have purchased health insurance through California’s state-run marketplace for the first time, a 16% increase from last year now that the state is offering more money to help people pay their monthly premiums and will begin taxing people next year who refuse to buy insurance. Covered California released the numbers on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 ahead of a Sunday deadline for people to purchase insurance and have their plans effective Jan. 1. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 155,000 state residents enrolled in Covered California’s health care coverage since the exchange announced its special enrollment period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Covered California announced Friday that 155,470 people enrolled for coverage, more than two times higher than last years sign-ups.

“Covered California continues to enroll thousands of people every week, and we want to make sure everyone knows that they can still get access to the health care they need during this ongoing crisis,” Executive Director of Covered California, Peter V. Lee said.

“Whether you have lost your job-based health insurance, or you were uninsured when this crisis began, there is a path to coverage for you through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”

Enrollment data is comprised from Mar. 20, the date Covered California opened its health insurance exchange to eligible uninsured individuals in need of health care coverage amid COVID-19, to Jun. 5.

Individuals who are uninsured and meet Covered California’s eligibility requirements can sign still up for coverage through Jun. 30.

Every year Covered California provides eligible consumers the opportunity to sign up for health care coverage outside of the traditional open-enrollment period if they experience a qualifying life event — including losing your health care coverage, moving, getting married or having a baby.

Since opening its open-enrollment period on Jan. 31, 223,050 people have signed up for health care coverage through Jun. 5.

Click here to see special enrollment data by county.

“We’re releasing data today that underscores that fact that the economic impacts of the pandemic are touching every part of the state,” Lee said.

“We’re seeing a growth in enrollment from Alameda to Yuba County, and while it’s a stark picture of human need, the fact that California has established a true safety net for people who need health insurance is helping many across the state.”

Individuals can enroll for health care coverage through Covered California’s website, find out if you are eligible for financial help or low to no cost health care coverage though Medi-Cal.