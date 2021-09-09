COVID-19: Electronic ICU device now in use around Bay Area hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — We are getting an inside perspective on how the COVID-19 delta variant is impacting intensive care units at Northern California health care provider.

“These larger facilities are stressed,” Dr. Vanessa Walker said. “Their ICU’s are full. Physicians are running around trying to take care of very sick people.”

Sutter Health Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Vanessa Walker provided some perspective of what it is like inside intensive care units with the delta variant being the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus.

“Across our entire system a little over 450 patients are being treated in the in-patient setting with COVID-19, of those, 87% are unvaccinated,” Dr. Walker said.

“In addition those unvaccinated tend to be more severely ill,” Dr. Tom Shaughnessy said.

Bay Area Sutter Health Intensivist Dr. Tom Shaughnessy talked about noticeable age demographics among patients that is different from last years outbreaks of COVID-19.

“This time with the delta variant the patients tend to be somewhat younger and those that are vaccinated tend to have a less severe course,” Dr. Shaughnessy said.

“Last year we would rarely see someone in their 30’s or 40’s in the intensive care unit. Now it’s a common occurrence,” Dr. Walker said. “It’s just been a lot more difficult and challenging to take care of these families, not just from a medical standpoint but an emotional standpoint it is taking on our staff to take care of these people and seeing just how devastating this virus can be to young families and people all over.”