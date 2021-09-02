COVID-19 guidance released for youth sports, activities in Contra Costa

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Contra Costa County released guidance on Thursday to help youth stay safe from COVID-19 during sports and activities.

The guidance is aligned with the California Department of Public Health’s guidance for schools grades Kindergarten through 12th, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.

While this is not a legally binding health order, it is advised by experts to protect youth at schools, sports leagues, clubs, and other activities.

Existing requirements are outlined in the guidelines, in addition to new recommendations on:

When to use a face mask

Vaccinations

COVID-19 testing

Transportation

Hygiene

The guidelines strongly advise coaches, staff, volunteers, and spectators to wear masks in outdoor sports, even if vaccinated. Wearing masks for indoor activities is required by a county health order.

This applies to school sports and outside activities.

It is also recommended that unvaccinated participants get tested for the virus regularly.

If a team travels out of the Bay, it’s encouraged to follow travel quarantine guidelines from the CDC.

“Based on local data from July and August, we now know that an unvaccinated Contra Costa resident is 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than a vaccinated resident,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “Schools and organizations that provide youth sports and other activities need to be especially aware, because children younger than 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated. While pediatric hospitalization rates remain low across the county, children who catch Covid-19 can pass the virus to vulnerable adults.”

For more guidance to keep youth safe from COVID-19, visit the health services website.