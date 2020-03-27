COVID-19 impact on marijuana businesses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many businesses to operate.

But an industry that hasn’t been forced to totally shut its doors is the marijuana industry.

When San Francisco Mayor London Breed shut down the city and all non-essential businesses last month, Drakari Donaldson and other dispensary owners fought to remain open.

They won that battle. As for the war? It’s still an ongoing battle.

“Trying to do this whole transition from a store that was made to give off an in person experience that’s suppose to be warm and welcoming for the novice smoker all the way up to the expert smoker,” Donaldson said. “We are trying to figure out how to transition to people so they can see what we have and learn about stuff without actually being in the store.

California Street Cannabis has since updated its pick-up policy to adhere to city rules and make it easier for consumers to enjoy their products.

“Our menu is categorized to accessories, to floers, to edibles, to pre-rolls, you place your order, they can use a special code to get 15% off and we will take you through the registration product online and then you’ll get a call and a text letting you know that your order has been packaged and ready for pickup,” Donaldson said.

Business has been slightly down since the pandemic, but Donaldson says marijuana is used for way more than recreation, so there will always be a demand.

“There’s that saying that not everything is for everyone,” Donaldson said. “But Cannabis in general does help with a lot of ailments that people have and it helps people get through life, and the day.”

