COVID-19 outbreak: 19 people onboard cargo ship at Pier 26 test positive, 6 hospitalized

The U.S. Coast Guard says 6 people onboard a cargo ship docked at Pier 26 are being treated at San Francisco hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were 19-people onboard who tested positive for COVID. Of the 19-who tested positive, SF Fire Department removed 6 to 7 people off the ship who are in a higher critical condition than the others on board.

SFPD received a call from the vessel about members on board the cargo ship having COVID. SFPD then notified SFFD who sent out a vessel to check on the cargo ship.

