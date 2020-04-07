Live Now
COVID-19 outbreak at Pleasant Hill senior home infects at least 13

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Public health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a senior living facility in Pleasant Hill.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Carlton Senior Living facility has infected four residents and nine staff members, according to the Contra Costa County Health Department.

Three of the four residents are currently hospitalized.

The health department says they are now testing people at the site who are showing symptoms.

They are also evaluating the feasibility of testing everyone who lives and works there.

Last week, an outbreak was reported at a senior care home in Orinda.

Nearly 50 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Orinda Care Center and one person has died.

