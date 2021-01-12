COVID-19 outbreak at San Jose Kaiser linked to 92 cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases following the outbreak at Kaiser Permanente’s San Jose Medical Center continues to rise.

On Tuesday evening, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced that the total number of positive cases is now at 92, with one waiting for verification.

  • Staff positives: 78, with one staff who needs verification of positive lab
  • Patients: 15 on the list
  • Deaths: 1 reported death

One employee died of COVID-19 after the outbreak reportedly caused by an air-powered costume.

Health officials said, ‘this is a stark reminder that COVID-19 can be so easily transmitted through the air and that even letting your guard down for a moment can have consequences.’

