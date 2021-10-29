COVID-19 outbreak discovered at Berkeley High School

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley High School is managing through a COVID-19 outbreak.

Eight students and/or staff members at Berkeley High School are isolating at their homes after testing positive for COVID-19.

Berkeley Unified School District spokesperson Trish McDermott says seven positive cases were discovered Thursday during the district’s weekly testing on-campus.

An eighth case was added Friday.

“And because several of these cases were epidemiologically linked, and happened within the 14-day window that public health uses to assess cases, our local public health partners, City of Berkeley, called this an outbreak,” McDermott said.

McDermott says the school district cannot report which cases represent students or staff.

But adds seven of the cases are associated with the athletic department.

“We had more than 700 close contacts at our school,” McDermott said. “So, that’s staff and that’s students that can be in a variety of classes, that could be on sports teams.”

The district’s contact-tracing team has been sending notices out to people who may need to quarantine based on the Berkeley Public Health Department’s protocols.

“Students and staff who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine,” McDermott said. “And, as long as they don’t get any symptoms, they can return to school and work.”

Students or staff who tested positive have to isolate for at least seven days.

Campus was closed on Friday as were all district schools because of a planned district holiday.