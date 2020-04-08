COVID-19 outbreak has big impact on travel industry, turns SFO into ghost town

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The ongoing coronavirus shelter in place has had a big impact on the travel industry.

In the Bay Area, the lock down has brought air travel almost to a halt.

On Tuesday, San Francisco International Airport was basically a ghost town.

There’s no vehicle traffic whatsoever. There are still buses and trams running but very few people on them.

Inside the terminal, there are very few passengers moving about.

Most of the people that you see work at the airport, either maintenance crews or security or folks who work behind the desk at the various airlines.

Taking a look at the board, there are still departures and arrivals happening at the airport but some of the board is just blank.

There’s very few flights moving at SFO right now as most of the airlines have cut back.

They said in March that they would reduce the number of flights in April and we are in the thick of that right now.

We know that Alaska Airlines has reduced flights of about 70%, Frontier Airlines by 90%, American Airlines by about 70 to 80% and United Airlines which has a hub at SFO, have reduced flights system wide by about 60%.

Those reductions will continue for the weeks and possibly months ahead.

The other big change is that in the last week or so, over at the International Terminal, they closed down the A gate and the security A gate. They’re sending all international travelers through the G gate.

Latest News Headlines: