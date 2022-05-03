SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With summer around the corner, Bay Area travelers can begin planning their trip to Europe and other countries as COVID-19 travel restrictions continue to relax.

In the last several day countries around the world welcomed back international tourists. For the first time in two years, New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan, and more than 50 countries on Monday.

Over the weekend, Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Europe’s peak summer tourist season. Here’s a list of European Union/European Economic Area countries that have dropped all of their restrictions and now permit restriction-free entry to all travelers:

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Norway

Polan

Romania

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Bay Area air travel ramping up

As travel restrictions continue to loosen airports have seen more foot traffic in recent months. At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), passenger traffic recovery has reached 74% of pre-pandemic levels. Airport officials tell KRON4 News SFO saw the single-highest day since the pandemic began, with over 57,200 passengers departing through airport checkpoints on April 28.

“This is the closest to pre-pandemic levels we’ve seen yet… February was 61%, and March was 67%,” an SFO spokesperson said.

Public health officials continue to advise travelers to be aware of all the requirements for the country they are looking to visit and be informed of all local regulations.