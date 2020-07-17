COVID-19 test supply not meeting demand in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In what might be a sign that more people are taking the pandemic more seriously, the demand for testing is going up.

Some test sites have been seeing long lines. In Santa Clara County, three new popup sites opened this week adding to the at least dozen other test sites.

An average of 6,000 people a day are being tested.

The line at the county-run test site at Independence High School in San Jose Thursday morning stretched half way across campus. 800 wrist bands guaranteeing a test Thursday were gone by noon.

The wait for a test was about 40 minutes — well worth the wait says Jobie Ramos.

“Better safe to know than not to know,” Ramos said. “That way if you know you don’t have it, then you’re good to go and just keep yourself healthy from then on.”

The increase in demand for testing comes as Santa Clara County has pulled back from further reopening after being placed on the state’s watch list amid increases in new cases and hospitalizations.

“The increase numbers of cases that we’re having are two things,” Santa Clara County Public Health Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said. “Certainly coming somewhat from the testing so we’re testing more and finding some of these cases. In addition to that, there’s additional spread.”

Testing a thousand people a day in April, the county is now averaging 5 to 6,000 tests per day and as many as 9,000 on some days. But still more are needed.

“As there’s additional spread, we want to identify those through testing and keep those people away from others so they don’t expose anyone else and protect themselves and their family,” Dr. Fenstersheib said. “And identify any of their contacts to protect them also.”

Dr. Fenstersheib says testing and tracing is showing much the additional spread of the virus in people who reported being in groups and gatherings where face coverings and physical distance were lacking.

“I was told I might have been exposed so here I am to just see if I have been exposed or not,” Monica Barrigan said. “I don’t want to be a carrier, I don’t want to give it to anyone else so that’s why I’m here today.”

Here are the three new COVID-19 pop up testing sites in Santa Clara County:

155 Berger Dr., San Jose – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

617 N. Jackson Ave., San Jose – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy – Friday, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

