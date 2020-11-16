COVID-19 testing site opening at Alemany Farmers’ Market

Theresa Zoller, left, gets a rapid COVID-19 test from June Lopez, Dignity GoHealth medical assistant, before a United Airlines flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus weary residents and struggling business owners in Hawaii will be watching closely as tourists begin to return to the islands on Thursday without having to self-quarantine upon arrival. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city is opening a COVID-19 testing site at the Alemany Farmers’ Market on Tuesday.

The new CityTestSF site will have the capacity to test up to 500 people a day, five days a week, according to the office of Mayor London Breed.

“The City’s testing program is designed to serve the populations and neighborhoods that are most highly impacted by the virus. The southeast sector of San Francisco carries a disproportionate virus burden,” according to officials.

People can get either a walk-through or a drive-thru test at the 100 Alemany Blvd location.

Appointments can be scheduled online here. Residents or essential workers without appointments are welcome, the city says.

The hours of Alemany CityTestSF are:

· Monday: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The resources are being reallocated from the SoMa testing site.

As the country sees a surge in coronavirus cases, the city will not be providing test for travel purposes. “Tests are set aside for essential workers, close contacts identified through contract tracing, and for the City’s first responders,” the city said.