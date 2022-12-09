(BCN) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held across eight Bay Area counties Saturday to encourage the region’s residents to protect themselves from the virus ahead of the winter holidays. Clinics will be hosted in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley. None of the clinics will require appointments.

In addition to primary and booster vaccines, the clinics will also offer holiday toy drives and giveaways, holiday crafting and food trucks. While many Bay Area counties have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, COVID transmission is nonetheless on the rise along with transmission of other respiratory viruses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

Clinics will be held in the following locations:

Alameda County: Weekes Community Center, 27182 Patrick Ave., Hayward, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contra Costa County: Brighter Beginnings; 3505 Lone Tree Way, Suite 1; Antioch, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Marin County: North Marin Community Services, 1907 Novato Blvd., Novato, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

San Francisco: IT Bookman Community Center, 446 Randolph St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Clara County: Rocketship Rising Star Academy, 3173 Senter Road, San Jose, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Solano County: Kyles Temple AME Zion Church, 902 Florida St., Vallejo, noon-4 p.m.

Sonoma County: Roseland Community Center, 779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Berkeley: Francis Albrier Community Center, 2800 Park St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

COVID vaccines are also available via primary health care providers, retail pharmacies and through local health departments. California residents can visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 for information about how to book a vaccination appointment or find a walk-in site.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.