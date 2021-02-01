COVID-19 vaccination site opens in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco has opened up a new community COVID-19 vaccination site in the Mission District.

On Monday, the city opened the site at 24th Street and Cupp Street. Health officials hope to eventually be able to vaccinate about 250 people per day at this location.

This site is also part of an effort to provide more vaccines and outreach to communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“To also do a better job at communicating what this virus does and how this vaccine is going to make a difference so that we can dispel the myths that are out there about getting the vaccine into the Latino community, in the African American community, in communities of color who feel uncomfortable. The goal is to feel comfortable because we know that this is the best shot, we have at getting back to the lives that we all know and miss,” Mayor London Breed said.

The city has been ramping up vaccination efforts for weeks. The first mass vaccination site is now open at City College.

Additional mass vaccination site is planned for the Moscone Center and the SF Market. The city is also adding additional community and pop-up locations.

The problem, at the moment, is that there simply aren’t enough vaccines available.

“We are ready to get to 10 vaccines per day, contrast with our supply right now which is 11 doses per week for the whole city,” Director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Dr. Grant Colfax said.

The city also has a goal of vaccinating all eligible residents, about 753,000 people, by the end of June.

On Monday, the site is only vaccinating healthcare workers who will be responsible for vaccinating other people when this location opens to the public.

You will need an appointment to receive a vaccine, this is not a walk-up location.

Appointments can be made online at sf.gov.