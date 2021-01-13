COVID-19 vaccine: Bay Area rollout plans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The vaccination rollout plan plays a big role in getting shots into the waiting arms of folks here in the Bay Area.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a bit of a relay race starting with the federal government, then to the state government.

From there it is a handoff to local counties for distribution to healthcare providers and pharmacies.

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of January 11, 2021, there have been 816,673 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide.

There have been 2,466,125 vaccine doses shipped to local health departments in multiple counties throughout the state.

The rollout starts with the manufacturer or central distributor shipping the vaccine directly to the local California provider.

From there, it takes can a week or longer between the time doses are allocated by the federal government and the time they arrive at public health offices or vaccination providers and are ready for administration.

Taking a look at the updated vaccine roll out in counties here in the Bay Area:

Santa Clara County has received 166,900 doses

Alameda County has received 83,350 doses

Contra Costa County has administered 32,875 vaccinations

When it comes to expediting the vaccine roll-out plan, Bay Area County health departments face a similar challenge.

“One of the challenges right now is the supply of the vaccine. The supply does not meet the demand. We are working with our state partners and our federal partners to understand that situation and make it available through many different venues as the vaccine becomes available,” Anand Chabra, MD, section chief of mass vaccination, said.

Earlier this week, we learned that some of those different vaccination venues include neighborhood pharmacies like Safeway, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and CVS.