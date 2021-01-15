COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Lafayette for seniors 75 and older

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A Walnut Creek doctor is taking matters into her own hands helping seniors 75 and older to get vaccinated.

500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was acquired from Contra Costa County and will get in people’s arms this weekend.

Starting tomorrow, there will be a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Stanley Middle School – it was put together after a number of senior patients pleaded for help.

“The level of desperation of people not knowing where to go and those that are most vulnerable are elderly population often had the hardest time navigating the setups that were available through county websites and online organizations,” Dr. Rebecca Parish said.

Dr. Rebecca Parish of comprehensive wellness in Walnut Creek acquired 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the county with help from local non-profits.

“I decided if I were to go through the process of registering to become a vaccine dispenser then if I were going to go through all that then we’re going to give it to as many people as we can,” Dr. Parish said.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will be held over the weekend in Lafayette aimed for seniors who don’t live in nursing homes and risk falling through the cracks.

More than a hundred healthcare volunteers will vaccinate adults ages 75 and older.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 9.5 million seniors 65 and older lack internet access.

Local non-profits will assist seniors in making appointments online and providing transportation to the clinic for those who need it.

With the slow vaccine rollout across the state and the Bay Area, Dr. Parish hopes this weekend’s drive-thru clinic will be a model to others.

“It just seems unconscionable to me that we would have doses and not give them to people who are our highest risk,” Dr. Parish said.

The drive-thru clinic will open at 8 a.m. starting tomorrow at Stanley Middle School.

It will go on all weekend until everyone registered gets the shot. it is by appointment only – so far pre-registration is full but there is a waitlist.

To be added to the waitlist, please email info@lamorindavillage.org.