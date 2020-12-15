COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hospitals are ready to execute their plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, two of the Bay Area’s major healthcare providers released information about their vaccine distribution plans.

A COVID-19 vaccine storage freezer is being installed at a Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Northern California.

Kaiser officials say they anticipate the delivery of the first doses of the vaccine beginning as early as Wednesday and Thursday and have preparations in place to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers.

The state of California is expected to get more than 300,000 vials of the vaccine.

Officials at Kaiser say their goal is to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, following the criteria set forth by national and state public health officials.

The Vice President of Pharmacy at Sutter Health, Ryan Stice, says Sutter has 300 people that have been working in preparation for the arrival of the vaccine in more than 20 counties in Northern California.

“We also built the teams that will deploy those vaccines,” said Stice.

While we wait for the vaccine to be available to the general public, which is estimated to be in the spring of 2021, health professionals remind us that it is critical for everyone to keep using all available methods to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.

“We will do everything we can to make the vaccine available to our team members regardless of role, really correlated to their exposure to patients,” said Stice.

Latest Posts