COVID-19 vaccine site opens to reach Black Oakland residents

The vaccinations will be available only on Saturday

OAKLAND (BCN) — Community groups and faith-based organizations have partnered with the organization Umoja Health Bay Area to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations in Oakland on Saturday in an effort focused on reaching more Black people, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Seniors, essential workers and people in other eligible groups can schedule appointments or drop by between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Paradise Baptist Church at 9670 Empire Road in Oakland.

Appointments for a drive-thru vaccination can be made by emailing info@unitedinhealthoakland.org or by calling (888) 763-0007 to reach Umoja Health, part of the United in Health initiative with University of California, San Francisco.

The program is offered through a growing partnership between Friends of Frank, Oakland Frontline Healers, Brotherhood of Elders Network, Roots Clinic, Life Long Medical, Wise Health, Adamika Village, Alameda County Public Health Department, the Oakland mayor’s office, Samuel Merritt University, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and UCSF School of Medicine.