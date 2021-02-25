Rite Aid begins offering COVID-19 vaccines: How to book online

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rite Aid is now accepting appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

You can see if you’re eligible and make an appointment here.

The chain is partnering with the federal government and is helping to distribute the vaccine in California, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and New York City.

About 100 doses of the vaccine will be delivered each week to participating stores, with an increase in supply expected over time.

Rite Aid will follow local guidelines on who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Bay Area counties are starting to transition into Phase 1B which includes people who are 65 and older, as well as workers in agriculture, emergency services and education.

Health care workers and long-term care residents, who fall under Phase 1A, are also still available to receive the vaccine.

Find out what phase your county is in by clicking here.

Due to the high demand for the vaccine, appointments are expected to fill up and no walk-ins will be accepted.

“With vaccine demand outpacing supply, the establishment of an additional channel for vaccine allocation and distribution is an important and positive first step in the effort to end COVID-19,” Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid president and chief executive officer, said. “Initially, vaccine appointments will still be difficult to schedule at any provider. However, we expect to see availability of the vaccine improve over time, and Rite Aid stands ready to administer as many vaccines as we are allocated quickly, safely and efficiently.”

Rite Aid joins CVS Pharmacy in distributing vaccines.

CVS locations nationwide began giving free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people earlier in the month.