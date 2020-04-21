COVID-19’s impact on people of color

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Alameda County, and state leaders created the COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force to protect people of color who are most vulnerable.

The task force also protects people who are experiencing poverty, the elderly, immigrants, people with disabilities, formerly incarcerated people, and the homeless.

These leaders will be working on legislation with a goal to eliminate injustices of racial disparities.

A few things the task force will be working on are developing an index to measure who is most at risk for the coronavirus and investing money in prevention and treatment.

In the last month during the pandemic, we have seen a lot of coronavirus outbreaks at rehab centers and senior homes, as well as in our homeless population.

Leaders will be working on outreach to promote check-ins on high-risk people to identify health issues early and make sure people can get the care they nee before it’s too late.

The task force will work with neighborhood leaders and healthcare providers to better distribute PPE to community clinics in need of supplies and push for more testing sites.

This task force will hopefully help as we continue to navigate the coronavirus and future pandemics.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will join the KRON4 Morning News at 7:30 a.m. today to talk about how this work will be saving lives for those most at risk.

Latest Stories: