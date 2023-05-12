SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following the Biden administration’s ending of the U.S. public health emergency around COVID-19, iPhone exposure notifications have been turned off across the U.S., according to the California Department of Public Health. The COVID-19 digital exposure notification systems that pinged users’ phones when they were potentially exposed to the virus were turned off on May 11, the day the national COVID-19 State of Emergency ended.

In California, users who opted in for the CA Notify alerts on their phones should have received an alert informing them that exposure notifications are turned off, according to CDPH.

“We encourage people to continue following current CDPH COVID-19 guidelines,” said a statement on the public health website. “Vaccines, at-home tests, and strong treatment options continue to be successful in the fight against COVID-19.”