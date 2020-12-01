COVID health order impacts professional, collegiate sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The South Bay COVID health order affects all professional and collegiate contact sports which have teams scrambling to find practice and game-day facilities outside the county to resume play.

The NHL probably won’t begin its new season until January so the San Jose Sharks are not going to be impacted all that much with the exception of its practice facility.

The new health order has three South Bay college sports programs scrambling to find someplace to practice and play outside the county.

the strict new Santa Clara County COVID health order means no practice and no home games for now at San Jose State University.

The Spartans have already seen two highly anticipated games with Boise State and Fresno State canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.

The team is now looking at its options, said a disappointed athletic director Marie Tuite.

The new health order comes amid record levels of people sick and hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials on Saturday announced that all professional and collegiate sports involving physical contact must be suspended says Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams.

Other Santa Clara County sports programs impacted by the health order include Stanford University and Santa Clara University.

Men’s and women’s basketball at both schools are also impacted.

Both schools are now weighing their options about how and where to safely hold practices and games.

San Jose State, at 4-0, is off to it’s best to start in decades.

The team on Monday ruled out Hawaii as a possible destination but said Humboldt State, where it practiced earlier this season, remains an option.

The 49ers are off to Arizona to practice and play.

The San Jose Sharks are also in temporary limbo.

In a statement, the teams said:

“Until we have more information. It would be premature to speculate about how the health order might affect the upcoming season but we will stay in contact with health officials and NHL as more details become available.”