(KRON) — The City of Oakland’s COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction moratorium will officially sunset on Saturday.

If a tenant was unable to pay rent between March 9, 2020, and July 14, 2023 because they experienced a significant decrease in income or increase in expenses as a result of the pandemic, the tenant can never be evicted by property owners over that unpaid rent, according to city officials. “That doesn’t change with this policy sunset,” city officials wrote.

Starting on July 15, tenants can be evicted for non-payment of rent that became due on or after that date, even if they are still financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Property owners can still take tenants to court over any unpaid rent accrued between March 9, 2020, and July 14, 2023. However, they cannot evict tenants who were unable to pay because of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, if a tenant lives in a rent-controlled unit, the property owner cannot raise the rent over the annual allowable CPI amount, unless the owner is approved by the Rent Adjustment Program (RAP) for an increase based on Fair Return. As of August 1, 2023, the annual allowable CPI rent increase is 2.5%. This means no “banked” or petition-based rent increases are allowed except for petitions based on Fair Return. These restrictions on rent increases will be in effect until June 30, 2024.

“As a renter myself, I understand the need for strong tenants’ rights and protections, and I am proud of the strong protections the City put in place during the pandemic,” Mayor Sheng Thao said. “This moratorium was effective in giving renters the protection they needed during an incredibly challenging time. Now that it’s winding down the City and county have resources in place to protect renters, including funding for legal aid organizations that support renters facing eviction.”

Many permanent tenant protections remain in place in Oakland. The city recently amended the Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance, which prohibits a property owner from terminating a residential tenancy without just cause. Examples of just cause for eviction include non-payment of rent, substantial damage to the property and refusal to pay for those damages, failure to provide access to the owner upon proper notice of entry, and if the owner seeks to move into the property to use as their primary residence.

