COVID impacts figure skating championship

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The pandemic continues to take a toll on the sports scene here in the Bay Area.

U.S. Figure Skating has announced that the national championships, scheduled to be held here at Sap Center in San Jose in January, has been moved to Las Vegas.

“We can only prepare with the guidelines that are only in place. So we can’t really project that from one week, two weeks to two months,” says Sports Authority, Jon Poch.

The figure skating nationals will be held as scheduled the week of January 11th, but at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, which is better suited to meet safety protocols says Poch.

A hotbed of figure skating, the Bay has produced several champions.

Among those expressing disappointment here at Solar4America Ice in San Jose, was Peninsula Skate Club board member, Linda Price.

“It’s a huge disappointment. I bought my tickets. My whole group of friends bought our tickets a whole year ago,” said Price.

In terms of economic impact, the change of venue means the loss of 3,000 to 5,000 hotel rooms alone as the toll on sporting events brought by the pandemic may be far from over.

While the re-location of the event was seen as inevitable amid the South Bay’s recent rise in new COVID-19 cases, many Bay Area fans will no doubt head for Las Vegas in January.

Others, like aspiring skater Landon Calannino, will enjoy the competition from a distance.

