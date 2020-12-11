COVID lockdown: Sonoma County to adopt stay-at-home order

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County is the latest Bay Area county to announce it will adopt the state’s stay-at-home order following a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The order will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and last until Jan. 9, 2021.

Sonoma County will be the seventh Bay Area county to adopt the order.

Under the order, all sectors other than retail and essential operations must close.

The following operations will be required to CLOSE indoor and outdoor services:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Outdoor recreation will be allowed.

Retail stores will be allowed to continue at 20% capacity, or 35 percent capacity for stand-alone grocery stores.

Places of worship can hold outdoor services, and restaurants will be able to offer take-out, pick up, or delivery.

Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging will only be allowed to offer accommodations for those coming to the area for essential work or for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures.

County health officials say cases have doubled in recent days and are now averaging nearly 25 cases per 100,000 with a two-week average of 343 cases per 100,000 — the highest than any point since the pandemic began.

Additionally, the county’s positivity rate is up to 6.6%, and hospitalizations are now close to being the highest they have ever been.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. “Given that, we feel we have no choice but to join the other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting the governor’s Stay-Home order, which is already in effect for most of the state. We have to take action now.”

Mase noted that much of the increases are due to the surge in cases that is spreading across the nation as well as large gatherings that have occurred locally including over the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays.