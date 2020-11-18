COVID outbreak at San Jose nursing home

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health leaders are trying to find the source of an outbreak at a San Jose nursing home.

So far, more than 30-patients and workers have tested positive for the virus.

County leaders tell me that contact tracers are hard at work trying to find where the outbreak started.

The owners of the nursing home at the center of the outbreak, say that patients

Right now, Santa Clara County health leaders are working to contain, and find the source of a COVID-19 outbreak, inside the walls at the Atria Willow Glen Senior Living Facility in San Jose.

According to Atria Senior Living, the company that owns the facility, 33-residents and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company says many of the cases are asymptomatic.

They issued this statement to KRON4 saying in part:

“We continue to operate with escalated safety protocols at Atria Willow Glen. This includes restricting access to essential visitors only, screening staff for temperatures and symptoms regularly, and frequently monitoring residents for any symptoms.”

“It definitely emphasizes the fact that indoor congregant gatherings and facilities are just very dangerous when it comes to this pandemic,” Dave Cortese said.

Santa Clara Board Supervisor Dave Cortese says the county is looking for answers in the outbreak.

It comes as the county is dealing with a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Cortese says right now the county is testing 3,000 people a day and has about a thousand contact tracers.

Monday, the county moved back to California’s most restrictive reopening tier.

Not knowing, when the county could move up again, he says, will force county leaders to make some tough decisions when it comes to the budget.

He believes the county has lost about $600-million in revenue since the pandemic.

He says COVID cuts, could be coming.

“When you’re losing that much money as a county then there are more secondary effects. We may have to layoff people. Can we keep those emergency rooms open? Can we keep those clinics open? Can we keep up this pace of testing 3000 people a day without federal help,” Cortese said.