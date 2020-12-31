COVID outbreak at Santa Rosa care facility leaves families in fear

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Terrifying times for people in nursing homes and their family members who often feel helpless.

After a surge of cases in one North Bay facility, public health officials say they are doing their best to help but family members have been reaching out to KRON4 saying the assistance they need is not there, and their loved ones are suffering.

KRON4 has spoken to two family members who say they are beside themselves.

Their loved ones are at Santa Rosa Acute Care Center. One person says COVID is racing through the place, affecting staff and vulnerable patients.

“I am so scared,” Windy Paynes said.

Windy Paynes mom lives at Santa Rosa post-acute.

She came here after suffering a stroke. In the past few days, Windy says her father found out, her mother’s roommate contracted SARS COVID-19 when she left then returned for a party.

“We don’t understand why she was able to leave and come back, and now no answers about my mom whether she has it or not, no one will answer calls or concerns,” Paynes said.

KRON4 reached out multiple times to Santa Rosa Acute. On the phone, an assistant mentioned that COVID was happening at the center and took a message for the administrator to contact us for clarification on how bad it is.

Another person who has a loved one at the center, who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retribution from staff members, called what she saw in the facility a horror show — that the outbreak was horrific, leaving patients in dire medical need.

Sonoma County Public Health officials tell KRON4 they are seeing an increase in cases at skilled nursing facilities and are working with those agencies but would not identify any center by name, citing privacy issues.

“We know that 75 percent of those dying in Sonoma County from COVID are at centers,” Crista Barnett Nelson said.

Crista Barnett Nelson is with Senior Advocacy Services of Sonoma County. She says care centers are in a crisis.

As for Windy, she just wants the facts about her beloved mom.

“When I called, they wouldn’t tell me anything. I just want to know. I want to know if she is alright,” Paynes said.