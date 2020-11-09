Oakland PD reports 29 COVID cases since March

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – More than two dozen coronavirus cases have been reported within the Oakland Police Department since March.

There were 29 positive COVID-19 cases among officers since that time, according to Barry Donelan with the OPD Police Officers Association, including two new cases reported Monday.

One of those cases reported today is a patrol officer, Donelan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

