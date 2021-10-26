COVID safety tips to keeping kids safe and healthy this Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Trick-or-treating is back on for Halloween this year in the Bay Area.

The result of COVID-19 vaccinations bringing down the infection rate.

Before you take your kids door-to-door looking for candy, KRON4 spoke to a Kaiser pediatrician who has some Halloween safety tips you should know.

The availability of vaccines this year is allowing families to get out and go door to door hoping to get some candy.

Medical experts say it is safe to do so.

“Yeah, it’s great! The CDC has come out and said it’s okay to go trick-or-treating this year. Halloween this year is safe,” Dr. Doug Balster said.

In addition to the Halloween holiday getting the thumbs up from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics also endorsed trick-or-treating this year.

However, Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Pediatrician Dr. Doug Balster says there are some recommended safety tips you should be aware of before you and the little ones head out the door.

“Try to avoid indoor parties. Outdoors is much safer. While we are going trick-or-treating, it’s okay to go in small groups. Try to avoid large groups. Try not to cluster around doorways,” Dr. Balster said.

Dr. Balster says even though it’s Halloween be sure to wear your mask.

“Our COVID cloth facemask. The Halloween mask isn’t going to be the same as the COVID facemask,” Dr. Balster said.

He says you can wear your COVID facial covering either under or over your Halloween face mask.

When the trick-or-treating is over, he says to:

“Wash our hands. Use plenty of hand sanitizer. You probably don’t have to wipe down all of the candy. If you are on the other side handing out candy this year to people coming to your door, you should probably put the candy out on a tray so they can pick and choose from it, rather than digging in the bowl.”