COVID surge: 3 Bay Area hospitals reach ICU capacity

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three hospitals in the South Bay have reached ICU capacity, according to the Santa Clara County Health Department.

According to health officials, the following hospitals have reached capacity as of Wednesday, Dec. 9:

Regional Medical Center (San Jose)

O’Connor Hospital (San Jose)

St Louise Hospital (Gilroy)

403 people in Santa Clara County are hospitalized with the virus, including 10 kids.

Additionally, 31 ICU beds are available in the entire county.

ICU capacity throughout California is a cause for concern and the breaking point for leaders in issuing stricter rules during the pandemic.

They are concerned hospitals won’t be able to treat all the people who need intensive care, whether it’s due to COVID-19 or other serious medical conditions.

A South Bay family took part in the COVID-19 vaccine trials and is encouraging others to trust science and receive the vaccine when it is available.

As part of the trials, the family says they didn’t know if they were given the actual Pfizer vaccine or a placebo.

The Eisenmann family says they volunteered in the process to help people get back to their normal lives.

Jeff Eisenman says he knows some people are skeptical about taking the vaccine but hopes people would be encouraged to take it by seeing him.

Soon, millions of COVID-19 vaccines will begin to flow to states across the country, and into the arms of Americans looking to protect themselves from coronavirus.