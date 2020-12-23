Here’s when the Bay Area stay-at-home order can be lifted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health announced the latest update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, four regions are under the state’s stay-at-home order: The San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, Greater Sacramento and the Bay Area.

These regions must remain under the order for at least three weeks and can exit the order if ICU capacity for the following month are at or above 15%.

Right now, the Bay Area is at 12.4% ICU capacity.

The dates regions will be eligible to exit are:

Bay Area: January 8

San Joaquin: December 28

Southern California: December 28

Greater Sacramento: January 1

As of Dec. 23, California has 1,854,456 confirmed cases and reported more than 22,000 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 13.3% and the 14-day positivity rate is 12.0%.

Nearly 17,000 Californians are currently hospitalized in the state and 3,614 are in ICU.

Current available ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 12.4%

Greater Sacramento Region: 11.6%

Northern California: 24.2%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to health care workers and nursing home residents, as part of the state’s Phase 1A vaccine plan.

California is working to determine who will be included in Phase 1B and 1C.