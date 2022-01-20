COVID testing delays impact San Mateo County health department sites

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County Public Health says it is conducting more than 10,000 tests per week.

But due to staffing shortages — the turnaround for those testing results is being affected. It’s a problem seen around the country as well.

The surge in COVID cases has forced many companies to close or work with a short staff. Now, San Mateo County Public Health is going through the same situation.

Testing demand is also at an all-time high for the county. Health experts have recommended to get tested as the omicron variant appears to be more contagious.

The county has expanded its COVID-19 testing options to help with the demand. They have about 10 sites that offer PCR lab tests where people can get their results within three days.

But county officials say many people are experiencing a delay. They are currently working with the private testing company and its partners to figure out a solution.

If you’re looking to get tested at a San Mateo County site — be patient. At this time, it’s unclear when the turnaround time for those COVID results are going to speed up.

Officials recommend people stay home if they have any respiratory symptoms.