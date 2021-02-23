COVID travel: San Francisco lifts quarantine order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco has lifted the 10-day quarantine for residents who travel outside of the Bay Area, however, officials still advise against non-essential travel.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, the health order requiring those who engage in non-essential travel to quarantine after arriving home is no longer in effect.

The order was issued in mid-December after seeing a spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

City officials say San Francisco is showing progress in containing COVID-19 with a 7-day average of 89 cases a day — This is down 76% from the most recent surge.

Residents are still encouraged to follow the state travel advisory which recommends against traveling out of the state or 120-miles away from home. The advisory also includes people arriving or returning to California to self-quarantine for 10-days.

Officials say non-essential travel is considered tourism or recreational.

“Lifting this order does not mean that it’s now safe to just hop on a plane or go on a road trip,” said San Francisco’s Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “This is not a travel free-for-all. We’ve made tremendous progress and brought our case numbers down, but we need to keep our guards up. The growing prevalence of variants, some of which were brought from abroad, is further proof that we must be extra cautious. If we do everything we are supposed to—wear our masks, practice physical distancing, avoid indoor gatherings with other households—we can continue to reopen businesses, schools and community activities. Voluntarily quarantining after traveling out of state or 120 miles from home helps protect everyone. Let’s go forward, not backward.”

The city reminds residents that travel can introduce new sources of infection and increase the spread. Postponing a trip or staying close to home remains a key practice.