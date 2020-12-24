COVID vaccine: Bay Area doctor shares experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area doctor and UCSF professor shared his experience with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Andre Campbell is one of the many health care professionals who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

He was vaccinated Tuesday afternoon and joined KRON4 Wednesday to share his experience.

“It was a pretty painless shot in my deltoid in my left arm,” Dr. Campbell said. “Since that time, I’ve been feeling pretty well. No side effects.”

Dr. Campbell said he felt a little bit of soreness in his arm, but says about 80% of people will experience that.

