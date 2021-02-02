COVID vaccine clinic opens for older Solano County residents

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A new vaccine clinic is ready on Tuesday to protect the most vulnerable residents in Solano County.

The clinic opens at 9 a.m. for people who are 75 years of age and older, but appointments were already all booked up for the first day well in advance.

The Solano Public Health Department said there were 1,400 slots available at the site at Benicia Senior Center when registration opened last week.

“The City of Benicia is excited to offer this vaccination clinic on very short notice to seniors over age 75,” said Mayor Steve Young. “Many thanks are due to our great city staff who worked over the weekend, in coordination with Solano Public Health and Carquinez Village, to set this up. This is a very ambitious effort, and we ask the public for a certain level of patience as we attempt to vaccinate 1,400 people in a single day.”

Have an appointment? Here’s what to expect:

People showing up for their appointment will have to show proof of age and proof that they are residents of Solano County. Temperature checks, social distancing and mask wearing are enforced.

More mobile patients are asked to use street parking farther away. There will be a dedicated drop-off zone in front of the City Gym for less ambulatory seniors, Solano health said.

Soltrans is providing free shuttles to and from dedicated parking lots:

Benicia Community Center, 370 East L Street

Benicia Unified School District Office, 350 East K Street

Registered residents will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will be able to return on March 2 for the second dose — same time, same place.

After check-in, seniors will be directed to the Benicia Senior Center where they will receive their vaccination, then be observed for 15-30 minutes. The entire process may take up to one hour. After which, seniors may be picked up from the dedicated pick-up zone in the round-about in front of Benicia Public Library, 150 East L Street, or return to their shuttle stop. City of Benicia staff and volunteers will be manning a dedicated phone line from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday at 707.746.4710 to assist with questions or issues that may arise. Solano health department

Solano County residents who are at least 75 years or older can leave their name and contact at this link for information on future local vaccination clinics.