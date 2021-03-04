Teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday was educator day at the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site.

This is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s push to get shots into teachers arms and kids into classrooms.

7,000 to 8,000 shots are given out every day at the mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum. On Thursday and Friday, half of the doses have been allocated for teachers and other school staff.

Those turning up have made appointments online. The mass vaccination site has been up and running for about three weeks, and it’s a major operation jointly run by FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The National Guard was on hand to help direct the seemingly endless flow of cars, but there’s also a walk up site accessible from the pedestrian bridge at the Coliseum BART station.

An Oakland elementary school physical education teacher says he came to get his shot to help set an example for his community.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve lost people from COVID-19 who did not have the opportunity to get the vaccine,” he said. “I wanna be an example for anybody in my family and in the community to let them know I did take the vaccine and it’s safe.”

On Wednesday, the mass vaccination site hit a major milestone — more than 100,000 people vaccinated.

There’s no end date on the mass vaccination site. Cal OES says there are ongoing talks with the Oakland A’s about how they might co-exist after opening day on April 1 — and that possibility is looking more and more likely since it’s now less than a month away.