COVID vaccine: Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site set to open

OAKLAND (KRON) — California’s state-run mass vaccination site is opening on Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said vaccinations will begin that day. The appointments opened on Valentine’s Day using the state’s MyTurn system.

As of this time, the site is for Alameda County residents who fall under the following categories:

Front line workers

Long-term care providers

Ages 65 and up

Educators

By March 15, California will expand this eligibility to people ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions.

Booked a slot? Staff will require you show them any type of ID that has your name on it — even a credit card — but won’t check immigration status.

While appointments are limited now, eventually the state hopes to get up to 6,000 people vaccinated at the coliseum each day.

However, this mass vaccination site is opening at the same time another across the bay is closing up.

San Francisco had to temporarily pause new vaccination appointments at its Moscone Center mass vaccination site due to low supply of the vaccine.

Officials did not mention how many people they will be vaccinating at the coliseum when it first opens.

BART is helping with some free transportation. Get to the vaccination site on your own — but get a free $7 fare ticket for the ride home when you show your vaccination card.