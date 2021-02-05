COVID vaccine: Levi’s Stadium to host state’s largest vaccination site

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Levi’s Stadium will host California’s largest vaccination site starting next week, according to Santa Clara County.

The COVID-19 vaccine site will first vaccinate 5,000 people per day, but eventually will have 15,000 residents coming through to get the shot per day once more vaccines come in.

The San Francisco 49ers are partnering with the county health system to make this possible.

“We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community and are proud to partner with the County of Santa Clara to bring this vaccination site online as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said 49ers President Al Guido. “We have brought every resource at our disposal to bear on this challenge to ensure members of the community we live in each and every day can be vaccinated safely and quickly.”

The appointments will be available to Santa Clara County residents, and it will be staffed by healthcare workers in the county.

The county recently opened up vaccine eligibility for people ages 65 and up.

Appointment booking information has not yet been made available.