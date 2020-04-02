ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old girl was bit by a coyote at Dublin Hills Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.
The girl was attacked around 2:20 p.m. and was taken to Oak Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girl is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.
Responding officers are working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to resolve the situation.
Due to the incident, the park is currently closed.
No additional information has been made available at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- Cole Hardware keeps doors open in San Francisco during pandemic
- Coyote attacks 5-year-old girl at Dublin Hills Regional Park
- Santa Clara County launches new effort to keep public informed on COVID-19 response
- San Jose Earthquakes Donating More Than $21K To Help Feed East San Jose Youth
- Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus