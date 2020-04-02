Live Now
Coyote attacks 5-year-old girl at Dublin Hills Regional Park

FILE – This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. The Trump administration says it will allow trappers to continue using controversial sodium cyanide bombs to kill coyotes and other livestock predators. Conservation groups called for a ban after repeated instances of the devices also poisoning pets, people and nontargeted wildlife. The Environmental Protection Agency’s interim decision imposes new restrictions that it says will guard against accidental poisonings. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old girl was bit by a coyote at Dublin Hills Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.

The girl was attacked around 2:20 p.m. and was taken to Oak Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girl is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Responding officers are working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to resolve the situation.

Due to the incident, the park is currently closed.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

