Coyote bites runner at Moraga high school

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – The Moraga Police Department is warning residents after a runner reported being attacked by a coyote Friday morning.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m., a man was stretching for his run at the Campolindo High School track when a coyote bit his leg.

According to police, another runner helped chase the coyote away.

At this time, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

Officers recently spotted a coyote in the Rheem Center parking lot where a person tried feed it.

Police are reminding you:

  • Do not feed/pet coyotes as they are wild animals with unpredictable behavior
  • If followed, make loud noises, throw rocks or other items
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Do not leave small children or pets unattended
  • Coyotes are known to be active at dusk and dawn

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Call dispatch to report non-emergencies at (925) 284-5010.

