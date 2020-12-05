Coyote bites runner at Moraga high school

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – The Moraga Police Department is warning residents after a runner reported being attacked by a coyote Friday morning.
Officials say around 6:30 a.m., a man was stretching for his run at the Campolindo High School track when a coyote bit his leg.
According to police, another runner helped chase the coyote away.
At this time, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.
Officers recently spotted a coyote in the Rheem Center parking lot where a person tried feed it.
Police are reminding you:
- Do not feed/pet coyotes as they are wild animals with unpredictable behavior
- If followed, make loud noises, throw rocks or other items
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Do not leave small children or pets unattended
- Coyotes are known to be active at dusk and dawn
Call dispatch to report non-emergencies at (925) 284-5010.