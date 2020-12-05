Coyote bites runner at Moraga high school

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – The Moraga Police Department is warning residents after a runner reported being attacked by a coyote Friday morning.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m., a man was stretching for his run at the Campolindo High School track when a coyote bit his leg.

According to police, another runner helped chase the coyote away.

At this time, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

Officers recently spotted a coyote in the Rheem Center parking lot where a person tried feed it.

Police are reminding you:

Do not feed/pet coyotes as they are wild animals with unpredictable behavior

If followed, make loud noises, throw rocks or other items

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave small children or pets unattended

Coyotes are known to be active at dusk and dawn

Call dispatch to report non-emergencies at (925) 284-5010.