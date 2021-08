SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A coyote pup swimming in the San Francisco Bay was rescued by Animal Care and Control on Thursday.

An officer scooped up the coyote that was swimming near Pier 39.

The coyote was treated for hypothermia and ‘spent some quality time under a heated blanket,’ Animal Care officials said.

The coyote has since been released and is back with her family.